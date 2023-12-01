65-year-old suspect detained for antiquity theft in Serres

Police in Serres, northern Greece, have apprehended a 65-year-old suspect on charges of antiquity theft.

According to a report by the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, the arrest took place Thursday morning following a search at the suspect’s residence. During the search, law enforcement discovered and seized three bronze coins dating back to the 4th century BC, a metal detector, and two books containing information on ancient coins.

The suspect is scheduled to appear before a prosecutor.