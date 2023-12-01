NEWS

New poll confirms PASOK in second place, with ND far ahead

New poll confirms PASOK in second place, with ND far ahead
[InTime News]

A new opinion poll confirms that socialist PASOK is now the largest opposition party, far behind ruling New Democracy.

Respondents to the survey by research firm Metron Analysis for TV channel Mega said that they would vote for New Democracy (30.5%), PASOK (12.2%), SYRIZA (10.2%), the Communist Party (9.2%); three far-right parties follow, with Hellenic Solution polling 4.6%, the Spartans (3%) and Niki (2.7%). Freedom Sailing, a catch-all, nominally leftist, party also gets 2.7%.

Metron Analysis estimates, after eliminating the don’t knows, blank and invalid votes and abstentions that, in an actual election, New Democracy would get 38.2%, PASOK 15.3%, SYRIZA 12.7%, the Communists 11.5%, Hellenic Solution 5.7%, Spartans 3.8%, Freedom Sailing 3.4% and Niki 3.3%.

Politics Poll

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ND firmly in driving seat, as PASOK leads SYRIZA in new poll
NEWS

ND firmly in driving seat, as PASOK leads SYRIZA in new poll

SYRIZA shares third position with KKE in public survey
NEWS

SYRIZA shares third position with KKE in public survey

PASOK is shown second in polls after 11 years
NEWS

PASOK is shown second in polls after 11 years

PASOK overtakes SYRIZA in latest opinion poll
NEWS

PASOK overtakes SYRIZA in latest opinion poll

Rising prices top concern for Greeks, poll shows
NEWS

Rising prices top concern for Greeks, poll shows

New opinion poll confirms ruling party dominates
NEWS

New opinion poll confirms ruling party dominates