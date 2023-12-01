New poll confirms PASOK in second place, with ND far ahead

A new opinion poll confirms that socialist PASOK is now the largest opposition party, far behind ruling New Democracy.

Respondents to the survey by research firm Metron Analysis for TV channel Mega said that they would vote for New Democracy (30.5%), PASOK (12.2%), SYRIZA (10.2%), the Communist Party (9.2%); three far-right parties follow, with Hellenic Solution polling 4.6%, the Spartans (3%) and Niki (2.7%). Freedom Sailing, a catch-all, nominally leftist, party also gets 2.7%.

Metron Analysis estimates, after eliminating the don’t knows, blank and invalid votes and abstentions that, in an actual election, New Democracy would get 38.2%, PASOK 15.3%, SYRIZA 12.7%, the Communists 11.5%, Hellenic Solution 5.7%, Spartans 3.8%, Freedom Sailing 3.4% and Niki 3.3%.