Sunak denies having ‘hissy fit’ over Parthenon Sculptures

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has denied having a “hissy fit” over his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ comments on the Parthenon Sculptures.

Speaking to journalists on the plane to the UN’s 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, Sunak also said that the marbles, as they were “acquired legally at the time,” cannot be returned to Greece “as a matter of law.”

Earlier this week, Sunak cancelled a meeting with Mitsotakis because he said the Greek premier had reneged on a promise not to call for the sculptures’ return while in the UK. He then accused Mitsotakis of using his London trip to “grandstand” over the issue of the sculptures.

British Museum chairman and former Conservative chancellor George Osborne had asked, in a podcast, whether Sunak’s decision to call of his meeting with Mitsotakis was due to a “hissy fit” over Mitsotakis’ decision to also meet with Labour leader Keir Starmer.

In his comments on the plane, Sunak said he was “focused on delivering for people on the things they care about” and that his position on the marbles had not changed.

“It’s very clear as a matter of law the marbles can’t be returned and we’ve been unequivocal about that. I think the British Museum’s website itself says that in order for the loans to happen the recipient needs to acknowledge the lawful ownership of the country that’s lending the things and I think the Greeks have not suggested that they are in any way shape or form willing to do that. Our view and our position on that is crystal clear: the marbles were acquired legally at the time.” [Reuters, Kathimerini]