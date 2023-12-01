NEWS

Building permit for Thessaloniki Holocaust Museum expected soon

The building permit for the Holocaust Museum project in Thessaloniki is expected to be issued in the coming days, while the tender process for the selection of the contractor will begin next spring, it has been announced.

At a presentation of the project at the offices of the Jewish Community of Thessaloniki on Friday, Dimitris Samaras, managing director of Samaras & Partners consulting engineers, described the museum as “a landmark project” that “has the potential to contribute to the development of western Thessaloniki and the promotion of the wider area, since it marks one of the most important chapters not only of the city and of Greece, but also of world history.”

Work should begin soon after the contractor is selected, with the project slated for completion in 2026.

The project is being financed by the German and Greek states as well as the Stavros Niarchos Foundation. [AMNA]

