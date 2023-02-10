Zografou dorms rescue project

A listed building, designed in 1975 by the architects Konstantinos Fines and Konstantinos Papaioannou, exponents of Greek modernism in public architecture, is getting a new lease on life after plans for its renovation were announced on Thursday.

Before a large-scale police operation last September, the building, which housed the student dormitory of the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA) in the eastern suburb of Zografou, had been used as a base for attacks, drug trafficking, and other serious crimes.

It has now been included in the Public-Private Partnerships list of renovation projects and valued at 40 million euros.