NEWS

Zografou dorms rescue project

Zografou dorms rescue project
[Nikos Kokkalias]

A listed building, designed in 1975 by the architects Konstantinos Fines and Konstantinos Papaioannou, exponents of Greek modernism in public architecture, is getting a new lease on life after plans for its renovation were announced on Thursday.

Before a large-scale police operation last September, the building, which housed the student dormitory of the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA) in the eastern suburb of Zografou, had been used as a base for attacks, drug trafficking, and other serious crimes.

It has now been included in the Public-Private Partnerships list of renovation projects and valued at 40 million euros.

Architecture Education

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Gov’t slams SYRIZA over ‘present’ votes
NEWS

Gov’t slams SYRIZA over ‘present’ votes

Greece bans parties with convicted leaders from running in elections
NEWS

Greece bans parties with convicted leaders from running in elections

Top court ruling tackling hotelization of city center
NEWS

Top court ruling tackling hotelization of city center

Court orders police to bring in Golden Dawn trial witness 
NEWS

Court orders police to bring in Golden Dawn trial witness 

Tension at Golden Dawn appeal hearing
NEWS

Tension at Golden Dawn appeal hearing

Petition tabled in Skopje to name street after Greek architect
NEWS

Petition tabled in Skopje to name street after Greek architect