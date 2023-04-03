Neoclassical building targeted in Exarchia

A neoclassical residence in the Exarchia district of Athens was targeted by vandals over the weekend.

The 1874 building on Benaki Street, which had recently undergone renovations and was now available for short-term rent, was targeted by unknown suspects who splashed green and black paint on its facade.

The house was one of the 63 buildings taking part in the 10th Open House Athens, an annual event that seeks to promote the value of architecture, but it remained closed to the public after the attack.

The attack is believed to be connected to protests against alleged attempts at gentrification in the area.