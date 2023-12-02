NEWS

City of Athens workers’ appeal goes unchallenged by outgoing mayor

City of Athens workers’ appeal goes unchallenged by outgoing mayor

Outgoing Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis has raised eyebrows after failing to challenge a court decision granting permanency to 302 short-term contract workers employed by the city in 2020 to cover extraordinary Covid needs.

The conservative politician’s decision is seen by some as defying a law passed by his own party’s government requiring mayors to challenge successful judicial appeals for permanent employment by staff taken on on a short-term basis – a popular route for hundreds of municipal workers looking for job security.

In this specific case, the City of Athens employees won their appeal against the final expiry of their contracts – after numerous renewals – on the grounds that they provided indispensable services. 

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Government spokesman: Economy is very resilient
NEWS

Government spokesman: Economy is very resilient

Kissinger’s controversial legacy and the Greeks
NEWS

Kissinger’s controversial legacy and the Greeks

New poll confirms PASOK in second place, with ND far ahead
NEWS

New poll confirms PASOK in second place, with ND far ahead

PM introduces voting by mail
NEWS

PM introduces voting by mail

Kasselakis: MPs who left SYRIZA put their own ambition over society
NEWS

Kasselakis: MPs who left SYRIZA put their own ambition over society

PM says Greeks abroad will be able to vote by mail in European elections
NEWS

PM says Greeks abroad will be able to vote by mail in European elections