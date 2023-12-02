City of Athens workers’ appeal goes unchallenged by outgoing mayor

Outgoing Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis has raised eyebrows after failing to challenge a court decision granting permanency to 302 short-term contract workers employed by the city in 2020 to cover extraordinary Covid needs.

The conservative politician’s decision is seen by some as defying a law passed by his own party’s government requiring mayors to challenge successful judicial appeals for permanent employment by staff taken on on a short-term basis – a popular route for hundreds of municipal workers looking for job security.

In this specific case, the City of Athens employees won their appeal against the final expiry of their contracts – after numerous renewals – on the grounds that they provided indispensable services.