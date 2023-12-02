NEWS

Government spokesman: Economy is very resilient

[Intime News]

Briefing the press on Friday, government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis spoke about the state of the Greek economy, which he described as “very resilient.”

He noted that Greece has the third-highest growth rate in the European Union and record levels of direct investment, while the primary surplus has outperformed the forecasts of the medium-term program and public debt has dropped significantly as a percentage of GDP, while unemployment has returned to pre-crisis levels.

