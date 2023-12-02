Government spokesman: Economy is very resilient
Briefing the press on Friday, government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis spoke about the state of the Greek economy, which he described as “very resilient.”
He noted that Greece has the third-highest growth rate in the European Union and record levels of direct investment, while the primary surplus has outperformed the forecasts of the medium-term program and public debt has dropped significantly as a percentage of GDP, while unemployment has returned to pre-crisis levels.