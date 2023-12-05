Armament programs to be streamlined

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias has decided to design from scratch a new long-term plan for Greece’s armament programs, in order to streamline spending.

According to well-informed sources, Dendias and his close aides concluded after a thorough review of the facts that there is not only no budgetary space for new arms programs, but also little room for payments for existing projects. And because the country’s defense cannot be subject to constant cuts, it was decided to halt some funding and infrastructure projects until the necessity of some of them is assessed.

The difficult fiscal years are the next four (2024-27), with some space to reopen after 2028.

Needless to say, these decisions do not involve projects that have weighty political significance, such as the procurement (in due course) of the F-35 fighter jets.

Among the projects to be suspended are certain contentious ones, such as the modernization of the RM-70 multiple rocket launchers (€1 billion) and the procurement of new corvettes (estimated at €2.1 billion).

Some of the projects slated for suspension are admittedly essential, such as the upgrade and expansion of the infrastructure of the Crete Naval Base facilities, estimated at €190 million.

In fact, the tender for the projects was signed by Deputy Defense Minister Giannis Kefalogiannis last September. It is anticipated, however, that these works will be carried out, albeit with some delay, due to the need for the faster access of a part of the fleet to the Eastern Mediterranean. What could be more permanent is the suspension of the operation of the harbor that has been attempted to be built in recent years in the Pagasetic Gulf, in order to transport the navy’s armored ships. This is in effect, another naval port, whose operational necessity has been questioned by many.

These projects are funded purely from national resources (Public Investment Program), hence their implementation is closely linked to budgetary margins.