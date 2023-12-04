Plea hearings begin over fatal hooligan clashes

A makeshift shrine at is seen the location where 29-year-old Michalis Katsouris was killed in clashes between rival soccer club supporters, in Athens, on Tuesday. [THANASSIS STAVRAKIS/AP]

The three investigators handling the case of the bloody incidents outside the OPAP Arena in Nea Filadelfia that led to the death of AEK Athens fan Michalis Katsouris on the eve of a soccer match against Dinamo Zagreb in August started hearing the additional pleas of the 105 detained defendants on Monday.

The defendants, most of whom are Croatians, have been called to give additional pleas after they were charged with a new offense of fighting with a fatal result as well as individual acts relating to the offense of damaging foreign property.

The first 45 defendants, all Croatians, who were transferred from prison under increased security measures, all denied their involvement. The process will continue on Tuesday with another 40 defendants and will conclude on Wednesday with 20.

Most of them have already submitted applications for their release from prison, which will be judged in the coming days.