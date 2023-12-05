Woman shot dead in her home in Salamina

A 43-year-old woman was shot dead in her home on the Saronic island of Salamina, near Piraeus, on Tuesday morning, with police reportedly looking into her ex-husband.

According to reports, police found the woman’s body in her home on Aiantos Street after neighbors reported hearing an argument followed by gunshots. She had been shot in the chest and abdomen, and two shell casings were found near her body.

The 43-year-old was reportedly divorced and may have been the victim of abuse by her husband, Kathimerini understands, as frequent fights were heard coming from the house when the couple was still together.