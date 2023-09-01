Woman at Corfu psychiatric ward killed by fellow patient

A patient at the psychiatric ward of the General Hospital of Corfu is accused of killing a fellow patient at the state-run facility, police said Friday,

The 45-year-old assailant, who is said to be grappling with bipolar disorder and psychosis, allegedly assaulted the 63-year-old victim, striking her twelve times in the face and neck with a pen and a wooden knife.

Police responded to an emergency call from the clinic and subsequently detained the assailant within a designated area of the hospital.

Emergency medical officials pronounced the victim, who has not been identified, dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the homicide are still being investigated, police said.

Reports indicate that the man had previously been admitted to the same facility on multiple occasions.