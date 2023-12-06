NEWS

Performance of Greek students in steady decline

[Shutterstock]

The quality of education in Greece is steadily declining. At least that’s what the Greek students’ performance in the most recent OECD-organized PISA (Program for International Student Assessment) competition in 2022 indicates. In the last 10 years, Greek pupils have performed worst in text comprehension, math and science, the three areas in which the competition evaluates proficiency. By the time they finish their mandatory schooling, or when they turn 16, students should possess these abilities. 

The only mitigating factor is that the results of the competition are down for almost all countries, undoubtedly due in large part to the pandemic and its impact on schooling in the participating countries.

On the other hand, what is particularly worrying for Greece is that it is consistently in the third and last group of countries, performing below the OECD average in mathematics, reading comprehension and science. 

Education

