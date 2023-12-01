NEWS

Schoolboy (14) arrested for stabbing fellow student

Police in Messenia, in the southern Peloponnese, arrested a 14-year-old schoolboy on Friday after he stabbed a fellow student with a pocket knife in the school yard.

Police were called to the school after teachers reported that the 3rd grade middle school student had got into a row with another student for an unknown reason and stabbed him in the the right thigh.

The 14-year-old injured student was taken to Kalamata General Hospital, where he was discharged a short time later after receiving first aid.

In addition to the perpetrator, the police also arrested his parents for neglect in their supervision of a minor.

They were subsequently released, while a trial date has been set.

