Erdogan: International Court for all problems

In an exclusive interview with Kathimerini on the eve of his much-anticipated visit to Athens on Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan referred to all issues concerning Greek-Turkish relations, stressing that he is looking forward to “a new page” on the basis of the “win-win principle.”

In his written question-and-answer interview, he stressed that “there is no problem that we cannot solve through dialogue on the basis of mutual goodwill,” and that he will tell “my friend [Prime Minister] Kyriakos [Mitsotakis] we don’t threaten you if you don’t threaten us.”

In regard to whether it is possible to reach an agreement to refer the continental shelf issue to the International Court of Justice, Erdogan posited that more issues should be included in a possible appeal.

“There are many interrelated problems that need to be solved apart from the continental shelf. When we appeal to international justice, we must not leave any problem behind,” he noted.

Turkey’s will, he said, to solve the Greek-Turkish problems “is strong,” calling for a “similar approach” and without “external interventions from the Greek side.”

Regarding his threatening rhetoric in the past aimed at Greece, and in particular the statement “We may come one night suddenly,” he said that it was about “terrorist elements that threaten the security of our country.”

Greece is not our enemy, he maintained, but a valuable member of the alliance of which we are members.

“Moreover, we are neighbors, we will remain neighbors, we must mutually respect each other’s rights and vital interests. The Greek people, with whom we have lived together for centuries, know well how loving we are when we extend the hand of friendship,” he said, while noting that Turkey is a country “that has proven many times that when we say this we are not saying it just to say something.”

“The Western media is trying to twist my words,” Erdogan claimed.

As for migration, Erdogan called for the help of the EU, but also of the international community, while he also denounced the war in Gaza, stating that “people’s fundamental rights are being violated.”

The full interview will be published on ekathimerini.com on Thursday.