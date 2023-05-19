Dendias urges realism in Greek-Turkish relations

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has expressed his hope that Turkey will relinquish its revisionist aspirations and actively participate in a meaningful dialogue aimed at resolving lingering disputes with Greece.

Speaking in an interview with the newspaper Naftemporiki on Thursday, Dendias emphasized the necessity of basing any resolution on international law and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) with regard to the delineation of the continental shelf and exclusive economic zones (EEZs).

While expressing his optimism, Dendias also cautioned against excessive idealism, stating, “In the case of Greek-Turkish relations, as well as the Cyprus issue, it is important not to be naive or entertain illusions.”

Commenting on the outcome of the first round of the Turkish presidential elections, which saw Recep Tayyip Erdogan securing 49.5% support but falling short of the majority required to avoid a runoff, Dendias revealed that the victory did not come as a surprise, as “there were indications pointing to this outcome.”

Dendias reaffirmed Greece’s commitment to cooperating with the leadership chosen by the Turkish people, deeming it a self-evident obligation of his country. He emphasized that Greece continuously strives for the enhancement of bilateral relations while remaining prepared for the unfortunate possibility of tension.