US welcomes Greece-Turkey High Cooperation Council in Athens

The US welcomes the upcoming meeting of the Greece-Turkey High Cooperation Council to be held this week in Athens, the State Department said.

Responding to a question from the Hellas Journal website, a representative of the US Department of State noted that the US supports the discussions between Athens and Ankara at all levels to ensure calm in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean.

“The United States supports bilateral discussions at all levels so that Greece and Turkey can work together to promote peace, security, and prosperity in the region. The United States continues to encourage calm in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean among our NATO Allies,” the spokesperson said. [AMNA]