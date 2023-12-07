Defense ministers meet in ‘positive atmosphere’

A meeting between the Greek and Turkish defense ministers as part of the 5th Greece-Turkey High Level Cooperation Council in Athens took place “in a positive atmosphere,” Defense Ministry sources have said.

Nikos Dendias received his Turkish counterpart, Yassar Guler, at the Armed Forces Officers’ Club.

During the meeting, Güler reiterated his invitation to Dendias to visit the earthquake-affected regions of Turkey together.

The two ministers endorsed the confidence building measures activities first drawn up in 2010 and which were agreed in principle during the recent meeting of Greek and Turkish delegations in Ankara.

Dendias and Guler exchanged views on the security situation in the wider region.