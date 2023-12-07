NEWS

Mitsotakis greets Erdogan as talks get underway

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomes Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, December 7, 2023. [Louiza Vradi/Reuters] 

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis greeted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as he arrives at the Maximos Mansion in Athens for talks with the Greek leader.

The talks are expected to include a wide range of so-called “low diplomacy” issues. Athens believes that the High Council meeting agreed upon during Mitsotakis’ meeting with Erdogan in Vilnius last July could foster not just political discussion and confidence building measures, but also a positive agenda on a number of subjects.

Erdogan met earlier with Greek counterpart Katerina Sakellaropoulou at the Presidential Mansion.

After talks with Mitsotakis, the two leaders will make joint statements to the press. In their talks, they will be joined by Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis and Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

