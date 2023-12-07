Sakellaropoulou tells Erdogan Greece-Turkey should preserve peace

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou told visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday that the two countries have divergent opinions on some issues but they should “work together to preserve peace and good neighborly relations for the benefit of our people.”

“There are issues on which we have different approaches. It is important to maintain a constructive climate. I believe that your presence in Greece today after six years reflects this positive spirit,” she told her Turkish counterpart who is in Athens for talks with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis as part of the 5th Greece-Turkey High Level Cooperation Council,

Erdogan responded in the same spirit, stating that this Council “will be the beginning of a new era in Greece-Turkey relations.”

“The ministers of the two countries will hold constructive meetings. We will discuss what steps we can take on all issues…We will continue our way in a more favorable way. I think it will be better for the future of both parties to hold talks seeing the glass half full,” he said.