Mitsotakis, Erdogan to sign declaration of Greek-Turkish friendship

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou (right) received her Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the Presidential Mansion in Athens on Wednesday morning, before his scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. [InTime News]

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are expected to sign a non-binding declaration of friendship and good neighborly relations during the latter’s ongoing visit to Athens on Wednesday.

Part of a bid to promote a positive agenda of talks between the two neighbors, the declaration is regarded as historically significant, since both parties will clearly state their commitment to the principles of good neighborly relations, friendship and cooperation, as well as to the peaceful resolution of outstanding differences, on the basis of international law and the United Nations Charter.

The parties also agree to continue the political dialogue established by the two leaders earlier this year at the NATO summit in Vilnius and the UN meeting in New York, cooperation on the positive agenda and talks on confidence-building measures (CBMs).

Last but not least, the declaration states that the two parties will refrain from comments and actions that contravene the commitments they have assumed in the context of the declaration.

The document may not be legally binding, but it is binding on a political level, as it is signed by the two countries’ leaders, and can, therefore, serve as the basis of continued cooperation and peaceful coexistence between the two nations.

The declaration stems from intensive negotiations between the Greek and Turkish foreign ministries.