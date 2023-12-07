MPs back tax evasion bill

Parliament has voted into law a Finance Ministry bill on measures to restrict tax evasion that introduces new regulations for freelancers and the self-employed.

All 158 MPs from ruling New Democracy voted for the bill in principle, while 140 voted against it.

Main opposition SYRIZA, PASOK and the Communist Party had requested roll-call votes in specific articles.

The articles on freelancer tax calculations, reducing capital gains tax and reducing the sales tax on the sale of stocks on the Athens Stock Exchange all received the backing of 158 government party MPs.

The article on fines levelled for violations in retail sector receipts received the support of 169 deputies. [AMNA]