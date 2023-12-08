Draft law to curb tax evasion approved

The Finance Ministry’s draft law “Measures to curb tax evasion” was approved by a majority vote in principle and on the articles on Thursday evening. It passed with the votes of 158 lawmakers for against 140 against.

Article 7 of the draft law “Fines for violations of the issuance of retail data by the Electronic Tax Mechanism” was supported by 169 MPs versus 129 against. As for the presumptive taxation of self-employed professionals, 158 MPs were in favor and 140 against.

Article 49 of the draft law “Reduction of the rate of capital gains tax” passed also with 158 MPs in favor and 140 against.

The same numbers also voted for Article 50 for “Reduction of the rate of tax on the sale of listed shares” (158-140).