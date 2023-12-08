NEWS

Police detain 424 suspects after hooligan attack; police officer in critical condition

Police detain 424 suspects after hooligan attack; police officer in critical condition
[InTime News]

Police have detained 424 suspects following violence in Rentis, Piraeus, during a Thursday night volleyball match between local rivals Olympiakos and Panathinaikos which resulted in severe injuries to a police officer.

According to the state broadcaster ERT, a flare discharged by a rioter caused a severe injury to the thigh artery of the 30-year-old officer, a member of the MAT riot squad. The injured officer is currently in critical condition at Nikaia General Hospital after undergoing surgery.

The outbreak of violence occurred when around 150 volleyball fans exited the stadium and assaulted riot police stationed outside. Consequently, the match was abandoned. Only Olympiakos fans were in attendance in the stands.

In commenting on the police officer’s injury, Citizen Protection Minister Giannis Oikonomou declared, “This assault cannot and will not be left without consequences; it involves matters of legality and justice,” characterizing the incident as a “murderous attack.”

Volleyball Police

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Police make pre-emptive arrests at Grigoropoulos anniversary protests
NEWS

Police make pre-emptive arrests at Grigoropoulos anniversary protests

Tight security measures in central Athens
TEEN MURDER ANNIVERSARY

Tight security measures in central Athens

Shots fired between two Roma men outside of Nafplio hospital
NEWS

Shots fired between two Roma men outside of Nafplio hospital

Three, including well-known ‘trapper,’ arrested for ATM robberies
NEWS

Three, including well-known ‘trapper,’ arrested for ATM robberies

Drones, snipers and 3,500 officers in preparation for Erdogan’s visit to Greece
NEWS

Drones, snipers and 3,500 officers in preparation for Erdogan’s visit to Greece

Greek authorities launch major crackdown on illegal streaming services
NEWS

Greek authorities launch major crackdown on illegal streaming services