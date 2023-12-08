Police detain 424 suspects after hooligan attack; police officer in critical condition

Police have detained 424 suspects following violence in Rentis, Piraeus, during a Thursday night volleyball match between local rivals Olympiakos and Panathinaikos which resulted in severe injuries to a police officer.

According to the state broadcaster ERT, a flare discharged by a rioter caused a severe injury to the thigh artery of the 30-year-old officer, a member of the MAT riot squad. The injured officer is currently in critical condition at Nikaia General Hospital after undergoing surgery.

The outbreak of violence occurred when around 150 volleyball fans exited the stadium and assaulted riot police stationed outside. Consequently, the match was abandoned. Only Olympiakos fans were in attendance in the stands.

In commenting on the police officer’s injury, Citizen Protection Minister Giannis Oikonomou declared, “This assault cannot and will not be left without consequences; it involves matters of legality and justice,” characterizing the incident as a “murderous attack.”