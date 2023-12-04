Three arrested for ATM robberies, among them is famous Greek ‘trapper’

Three persons were arrested on Saturday for ATM burglaries in various parts of the country using a metal cutting wheel and explosives. Among them was a 28-year-old Greek trap music artist, who had been arrested in January for similar crimes.

According to information from the police, their criminal organization targeted ATMs in remote areas across Greece at least since February. With stolen cars and white lab uniforms, they used explosives and removed large sums from ATMs in less than 1 minute.

They then “laundered” the money in the trap music scene and casinos.

They have so far targeted 10 ATMS stealing 700,000 euros in total.

The police search located 206,000 euros in cash, an M16 assault rifle and 1.5 kg of explosives. The three perpetrators will testify to the prosecutor on Wednesday.

Video footage of one of their operations was made public.