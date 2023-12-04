NEWS

Three arrested for ATM robberies, among them is famous Greek ‘trapper’

Three arrested for ATM robberies, among them is famous Greek ‘trapper’
[EL.AS]

Three persons were arrested on Saturday for ATM burglaries in various parts of the country using a metal cutting wheel and explosives. Among them was a 28-year-old Greek trap music artist, who had been arrested in January for similar crimes.

According to information from the police, their criminal organization targeted ATMs in remote areas across Greece at least since February. With stolen cars and white lab uniforms, they used explosives and removed large sums from ATMs in less than 1 minute.

They then “laundered” the money in the trap music scene and casinos.

They have so far targeted 10 ATMS stealing 700,000 euros in total.

The police search located 206,000 euros in cash, an M16 assault rifle and 1.5 kg of explosives. The three perpetrators will testify to the prosecutor on Wednesday.

Video footage of one of their operations was made public.

Police

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Drones, snipers and 3,500 officers in preparation for Erdogan’s visit to Greece
NEWS

Drones, snipers and 3,500 officers in preparation for Erdogan’s visit to Greece

Greek authorities launch major crackdown on illegal streaming services
NEWS

Greek authorities launch major crackdown on illegal streaming services

Woman falls off balcony in effort to escape her partner
NEWS

Woman falls off balcony in effort to escape her partner

Police arrest 282 persons in one day
NEWS

Police arrest 282 persons in one day

Police records thousands of parking violations in three regions
NEWS

Police records thousands of parking violations in three regions

Car is set on fire by vandals in Kaisariani
NEWS

Car is set on fire by vandals in Kaisariani