Greek authorities launch major crackdown on illegal streaming services

Greek authorities have launched a major crackdown against illegal streaming services. Following months of preparations, last Friday witnessed more than 50 members of the police’s electronic crimes division conducting synchronized operations across various regions, including Attica, Thessaloniki, Crete, the Peloponnese, Alexandroupoli, and Western Macedonia. The operations involved searches of homes, stores, and businesses.

During the raids, law enforcement discovered both digitally and manually compiled customer lists, encompassing thousands of users with detailed address information and mobile numbers. Additionally, substantial amounts of cash, various digital devices (such as computers equipped with illegal customer management software, mobile phones, and illegal decoders), and a multitude of digital financial transactions totaling hundreds of thousands of euros were seized.

The comprehensive legal document that has been prepared identifies key figures engaged in laundering tens of millions of euros through virtual companies. It is estimated that an illicit streaming subscription costs between 15-20 euros per month, resulting in substantial unreported revenue for the state and businesses. The criminal organizations orchestrating illegal streaming operate within a pyramid-like criminal structure, marked by distinct roles and a cellular organization, functioning within the framework of the dark web.

Online images circulating depict illegal decoders discarded in the trash, indicating that subscribers may also face scrutiny from law enforcement authorities in the second phase of the crackdown.

Official statements from authorities are anticipated in the near future.