NEWS

Greek authorities launch major crackdown on illegal streaming services

Greek authorities launch major crackdown on illegal streaming services
File photo.

Greek authorities have launched a major crackdown against illegal streaming services. Following months of preparations, last Friday witnessed more than 50 members of the police’s electronic crimes division conducting synchronized operations across various regions, including Attica, Thessaloniki, Crete, the Peloponnese, Alexandroupoli, and Western Macedonia. The operations involved searches of homes, stores, and businesses.

During the raids, law enforcement discovered both digitally and manually compiled customer lists, encompassing thousands of users with detailed address information and mobile numbers. Additionally, substantial amounts of cash, various digital devices (such as computers equipped with illegal customer management software, mobile phones, and illegal decoders), and a multitude of digital financial transactions totaling hundreds of thousands of euros were seized.

The comprehensive legal document that has been prepared identifies key figures engaged in laundering tens of millions of euros through virtual companies. It is estimated that an illicit streaming subscription costs between 15-20 euros per month, resulting in substantial unreported revenue for the state and businesses. The criminal organizations orchestrating illegal streaming operate within a pyramid-like criminal structure, marked by distinct roles and a cellular organization, functioning within the framework of the dark web.

Online images circulating depict illegal decoders discarded in the trash, indicating that subscribers may also face scrutiny from law enforcement authorities in the second phase of the crackdown. 

Official statements from authorities are anticipated in the near future.

Police Crime Online

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyber Security Authority issues advisory on spike in phishing
NEWS

Cyber Security Authority issues advisory on spike in phishing

Mother bear with 2 cubs shot dead near Konitsa
NEWS

Mother bear with 2 cubs shot dead near Konitsa

Two apprehended in attempted break-in at Ministry of Labor branch
NEWS

Two apprehended in attempted break-in at Ministry of Labor branch

Attack with gas canisters at entrance of apartment building
NEWS

Attack with gas canisters at entrance of apartment building

Schoolboy, 14, arrested for stabbing fellow student
NEWS

Schoolboy, 14, arrested for stabbing fellow student

Man handed 16.5-year sentence for fatal hit and run
NEWS

Man handed 16.5-year sentence for fatal hit and run