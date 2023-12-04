NEWS

Drones, snipers and 3,500 officers in preparation for Erdogan’s visit to Greece

Approximately 3,500 police officers are expected to be on foot for the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Athens on Thursday. Traffic regulations will be in place from the early morning. 

The Turkish president will be in Athens to participate in the Greece-Turkey Supreme Cooperation Council. 

Special Suppressive Antiterrorist Unit (EKAM) snipers will be scattered across the city with special police forces following Erdogan’s motorcade. 

The National Intelligence Service (EYP) is also alert to secure safety during the Turkish president’s visit. 

