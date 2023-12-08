Release pending for 20 Croatian fans involved in fatal hooligan clashes

Twenty Croatian fans, previously detained in connection with the violent clashes outside the OPAP Arena in Nea Filadelfia that resulted in the death of AEK Athens fan Michalis Katsouris on the eve of a soccer match against Dinamo Zagreb in August, are set to be released from custody.

The accused had filed requests for release, which were granted with two restrictive conditions under a judicial order: a ban on entering Greece for the purpose of attending sports events and a bail requirement of 1,000 euros.

A decision on additional release requests is expected later on Friday. In total, approximately 95 release requests have been submitted by the accused Croatians.