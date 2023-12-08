PM chairs meeting on Storm Daniel recovery efforts in Thessaly

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday chaired a meeting with local administration officials near Lake Karla in the Thessaly region, which was impacted by Storm Daniel in September.

During the discussion, the primary issues for restoring the affected areas were examined. Special emphasis was placed on water and debris removal, as well as the planning for effective water management in Thessaly, guided by technical and scientific recommendations.

Mitsotakis emphasized that the restoration of Thessaly and the support for residents, agriculture, and livestock farming in the plains remain unwavering priorities for the government.

“The government will be here as long as needed,” he said.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Rural Development Lefteris Avgenakis, outgoing Thessaly governor Kostas Agorastos, and regional governor-elect Dimitris Kouretas.

Avgenakis presented the actions undertaken by the government, in collaboration with the Hellenic Agricultural Insurance Organization (ELGA), to support farmers and livestock breeders. Advances credited so far for animal and plant production amount to 124 million euros. [AMNA]