Dragasakis resigns from SYRIZA central committee

Yannis Dragasakis, who served as deputy prime minister in Alexis Tsipras’ government, has resigned from the central committee of SYRIZA.

In a letter addressed to party secretary Rania Svigou on Friday, Dragasakis expressed his “complete disagreement with the direction of SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance under its new leadership, which prevents me from maintaining my membership in the central committee.”

Dragasakis, now 76, stated that “as long as the current situation persists, I do not wish to participate in any institutional body, party function, or public representation of SYRIZA-PA.”

Despite this decision, he affirmed his commitment to the party, pledging to “continue advocating for the values, ideas, and ethos of the Left within and beyond SYRIZA-PA.”