Rally organized outside Parliament to protest delays in Tempe crash investigation

An association created by the relatives of victims and survivors of the deadly Tempe rail crash in central Greece on February 28 is holding a protest rally in front of Parliament in Athens on Tuesday.

In a press release calling for mass attendance at the 5.30 p.m. rally, the group expressed dismay with the progress of investigations into the head-on collision between the Athens-Thessaloniki intercity and a freight train at the Vale of Tempe near Larissa.

The crash claimed 57 lives, mostly university students.

The group also demanded that all the parties in the House give their backing to a parliamentary inquiry into the incident.