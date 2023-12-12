NEWS

Rally organized outside Parliament to protest delays in Tempe crash investigation

Rally organized outside Parliament to protest delays in Tempe crash investigation
[InTime News]

An association created by the relatives of victims and survivors of the deadly Tempe rail crash in central Greece on February 28 is holding a protest rally in front of Parliament in Athens on Tuesday.

In a press release calling for mass attendance at the 5.30 p.m. rally, the group expressed dismay with the progress of investigations into the head-on collision between the Athens-Thessaloniki intercity and a freight train at the Vale of Tempe near Larissa.

The crash claimed 57 lives, mostly university students.

The group also demanded that all the parties in the House give their backing to a parliamentary inquiry into the incident. 

Protest

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Police officers protest after the injury of their colleague
NEWS

Police officers protest after the injury of their colleague

Ten Cypriots detained for protesting outside Turkish Embassy
NEWS

Ten Cypriots detained for protesting outside Turkish Embassy

Police make pre-emptive arrests at Grigoropoulos anniversary protests
NEWS

Police make pre-emptive arrests at Grigoropoulos anniversary protests

Tight security measures in central Athens
TEEN MURDER ANNIVERSARY

Tight security measures in central Athens

Ministry refutes bed bug hoax in Athens’ Exarchia district
NEWS

Ministry refutes bed bug hoax in Athens’ Exarchia district

Athens traffic woes grow as cabbies walk off the job
NEWS

Athens traffic woes grow as cabbies walk off the job