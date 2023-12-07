Ten Cypriots detained for protesting outside Turkish embassy
Ten Cypriot nationals were detained by police outside the Turkish embassy on Thursday morning, as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan started his one-day visit to Athens.
The protesters unfolded a banner and chanted slogans against Erdogan’s visit to the Greek capital.
Cyprus has been divided along ethnic lines since 1974, when Turkey invaded in the wake of a coup instigated by the reek junta aimed at union with Greece. Turkey occupied the northern part of the island where it maintains more than 35,000 troops there.