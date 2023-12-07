NEWS

Ten Cypriots detained for protesting outside Turkish embassy

File photo. [InTime News]

Ten Cypriot nationals were detained by police outside the Turkish embassy on Thursday morning, as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan started his one-day visit to Athens.

The protesters unfolded a banner and chanted slogans against Erdogan’s visit to the Greek capital. 

Cyprus has been divided along ethnic lines since 1974, when Turkey invaded in the wake of a coup instigated by the reek junta aimed at union with Greece. Turkey occupied the northern part of the island where it maintains more than 35,000 troops there. 

Protest Rally

