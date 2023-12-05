Ministry refutes bed bug hoax in Athens’ Exarchia district

Greece’s Health Ministry on Tuesday dismissed as a “complete lie” an announcement taped to several buildings in Athens’ central Exarchia district warning of bed bug infestations.

The announcement appeared on Tuesday morning taped on various buildings along Harilaou Trikoupi and Komninon streets, as well as on Alexandras Avenue.

A simple printout bearing the logos of the Athens Municipality and the Ministry of Health, the announcement, in English, commands visitors to “evacuate private guesthouses in the neighbourhood of Exarcheia to protect the public health of permanent Greek tenants.”

It claims that the owners of these units and their customers face a fine of 500 euros if they do not comply with the order to vacate the apartments, which are infested with bed bugs.

The hoax is being viewed as a protest against the proliferation of short-term rental units in the city center.

Bed bug infestations have increased across Europe in recent months, hitting hotels and holiday rentals in particular.