Explosion outside Piraeus office building causes extensive damages 

An apartment building housing retail stores and offices in Piraeus suffered significant damages overnight after unknown individuals planted and detonated an explosive device at the entrance, police said. No injuries have been reported.

The large building houses a shipping company, law and insurance firms and shops on the ground floor, according to the authorities. It was not immediately clear who the target of the attack was.

Police said the explosive device was planted at around 1.20 a.m.

Television footage of the area early Wednesday morning showed smashed shop windows and debris spread across Filonos Street.

Members of the Greek Police’s (ELAS) bomb disposal unit who arrived at the scene found a large amount of explosive material, a slow-burning fuse and a common detonator. The explosion created a crater with a diameter of 67 centimeters and a depth of 45 centimeters.

Officers were collecting footage from street cameras while Filonos Street remained closed to traffic.

The same building had been targeted in July 2020, causing damages.