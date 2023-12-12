Two arrested for drug trafficking

Two men, aged 63 and 34, have been arrested in the southern Peloponnese city of Kalamata for the illicit possession and trafficking of drugs and weapons, authorities said on Monday.

In a search of the suspects’ home on Sunday, police found and seized cannabis weighing some 35 grams, a mobile phone, some 40,000 euros believed to be drug trafficking proceeds, two pistols and a revolver, among other evidence.

The two men are thought to have been active in the wider area of Messinia.