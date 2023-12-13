Brother of main suspect in officer’s injury called to testify again

The 16-year-old brother of a man who allegedly confessed on Sunday to being responsible for hitting a police officer with the naval flare during a sports-related riot last week has been asked to testify again.

According to information, the teen’s initial testimony contradicted that of his 18-year-old brother and alleged perpetrator who will appear before a prosecutor on Thursday.

The 18-year-old is facing criminal charges, including attempted manslaughter, an explosion endangering human life, and possession of explosive and incendiary materials.

The 31-year-old police officer was injured when a naval flare lobbed at his riot unit during violent clashes that erupted at a volleyball game between the Panathinaikos and Olympiakos clubs outside the Melina Mercouri sports arena in the Rentis area of Piraeus on December 7.

On Tuesday, the Nikaia General Hospital in Piraeus announced that the officer had to have his left leg amputated at the thigh to prevent complications from an infection after the artery and muscle in his left thigh sustained irreversible damage.

On the night of the attack, a total of 424 individuals were detained, including the 18-year-old main suspect. Police has said it is continuing investigations into the “instigators” or “masterminds” behind the attack.