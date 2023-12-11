18-year-old granted granted more time to prepare defense as gov’t plans anti-hooliganism measures

An 18-year-old man, who confessed to firing the flare that caused severe injuries to a 31-year-old police officer amid violence outside a volleyball stadium in Piraeus last week, was granted until Thursday to prepare his defense after appearing before a prosecutor on Monday.

Criminal charges, including serious felonies and misdemeanors such as attempted manslaughter, have been filed against him.

The police officer remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Later on Monday, the government is anticipated to unveil new measures aimed at addressing sports hooliganism.