NEWS

18-year-old granted granted more time to prepare defense as gov’t plans anti-hooliganism measures

18-year-old granted granted more time to prepare defense as gov’t plans anti-hooliganism measures
[InTime News]

An 18-year-old man, who confessed to firing the flare that caused severe injuries to a 31-year-old police officer amid violence outside a volleyball stadium in Piraeus last week, was granted until Thursday to prepare his defense after appearing before a prosecutor on Monday.

Criminal charges, including serious felonies and misdemeanors such as attempted manslaughter, have been filed against him.

The police officer remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Later on Monday, the government is anticipated to unveil new measures aimed at addressing sports hooliganism.

Crime Justice Sports

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Eighty people released from among 400 detained after sports violence
NEWS

Eighty people released from among 400 detained after sports violence

First batch of suspects in deadly hooligan clash questioned; 12 remanded
NEWS

First batch of suspects in deadly hooligan clash questioned; 12 remanded

Seven defendants in Kampanos murder get life
NEWS

Seven defendants in Kampanos murder get life

Seven hooligans jailed for life
NEWS

Seven hooligans jailed for life

Supreme Court prosecutor intervenes in case of attack on police
NEWS

Supreme Court prosecutor intervenes in case of attack on police

Release pending for 20 Croatian fans involved in fatal hooligan clashes
NEWS

Release pending for 20 Croatian fans involved in fatal hooligan clashes