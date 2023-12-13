Conservative MP recuses herself from train crash inquiry

New Democracy lawmaker Zoi Rapti on Wednesday recused herself from the parliamentary committee of inquiry on the fatal railway collision in Tempe, central Greece in February, after relatives of the victims filed a criminal action against her.

Rapti said she took the decision to step down to ensure that the panel is “completely impartial” and that “there is not even an emotional involvement” of any of its members, “because I could very easily stand in favor of the parents and relatives of the victims of a tragic accident,” and not because of the pressure she was under.

The lawmaker, who was Deputy Minister of Health, responsible for Mental Health at the time of the accident, travelled to Tempe with then Health Minister Thanos Plevris, who has also recused himself from the committee.

Her announcement came after SYRIZA lawmaker Vassilis Kokkalis said Raptis needed to step down to avoid a conflict of interest, like Plevris.

The move was backed by opposition parties PASOK, New Aristera (New Left) and Plefsi Eleftherias.