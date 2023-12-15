Greece repatriates irregular migrants

A joint European operation to repatriate irregular migrants was organized on Wednesday by Greece along with Spain, Italy and Cyprus, in cooperation with the Hellenic Police and coordinated by the EU border agency, Frontex.

Greece repatriated 20 Georgians and 28 Pakistanis whose applications for asylum had been rejected.

The Migration Ministry’s Asylum Service has proceeded with the rapid examination of applications submitted since Tuesday at the Amygdaleza detention center in Attica.

Officials of the Attica Directorate and Asylum Service’s Returns Directorate were at Athens Airport to deal with other outstanding issues and to complete the return procedure.