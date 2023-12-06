NEWS

Greek minister hails drop in illegal migration ahead of Erdogan visit

Greek minister hails drop in illegal migration ahead of Erdogan visit
[AP]

Dimitris Kairidis, the Greek minister for migration, said late Tuesday that the number of migrants arriving on Greece’s islands illegally had dropped by about 60% over the past two months thanks in large part to better coordination with Turkey’s coast guard.

“There was a time when the Turkish authorities did not react and let the boats through. Now the cooperation is much better,” Kairidis told state television.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will fly to Greece on Thursday on a visit designed to set the historically uneasy neighbors on a more constructive path.

Ten members of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ Cabinet will attend the bilateral meetings, most of them tasked to sign declarations and agreements of cooperation with their traveling Turkish counterparts.

Top of that list is a migration accord, establishing lines of communication between the coast guard agencies of the two countries, which operate in waters between the Turkish mainland and nearby Greek islands on favored routes for illegal migration into the EU.

The issue remains a political priority in Europe as it heads toward EU-wide elections in June without major asylum reforms finalized. Turkey wants to relax travel restrictions for its citizens in Europe, including for holidays to Greek islands, and Athens has promised to help.

“This is a working visit by [Erdogan] and I hope that over time, they will lose their extraordinary character and just become an ordinary exchange between two leaders,” Kairidis said. [AP]

Migration Politics Diplomacy Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece, Turkey close to migration deal
NEWS

Greece, Turkey close to migration deal

Athens and Ankara agree to work together on migration
NEWS

Athens and Ankara agree to work together on migration

Gerapetritis tells Mirzoyan Greece is concerned over Armenian mass exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh
NEWS

Gerapetritis tells Mirzoyan Greece is concerned over Armenian mass exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh

Mitsotakis meets with bipartisan US Congress delegation
NEWS

Mitsotakis meets with bipartisan US Congress delegation

Greek, Austrian presidents affirm bilateral bonds
NEWS

Greek, Austrian presidents affirm bilateral bonds

Erdogan: International Court for all problems
NEWS

Erdogan: International Court for all problems