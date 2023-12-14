Report shows over 2,000 refugees and migrants pushed back in 2022

More than 2,100 people, including children, women and people with disabilities, are alleged to have been victims of informal pushbacks during 2022, according to figures derived from the annual report of the Recording Mechanism that monitors, records and reports incidents of informal forced returns for the National Human Rights Commission.

The mechanism has recorded testimonies of 50 incidents that allegedly occurred between April 2020 and October 2022 according to the alleged victims.

According to the testimonies, these incidents involved at least 2,157 people (214 women, 205 children and 103 with special needs). Among the alleged victims, there were five who had been recognized in Greece as refugees and five who had filed an asylum application with the Greek authorities that was pending.

Most of the alleged victims are from countries that have high rates of refugee recognition, such as Syria and Palestine.