New evidence emerges in flare attack on police officer

New evidence has emerged in the investigation into the flare attack on a 31-year-old police sergeant that occurred last week during a volleyball match between local rivals Olympiakos and Panathinaikos in Athens.

Due to the injuries he received, the police officer had to have his left leg amputated at the thigh.

On Thursday, an 18-year-old man accused of the firing the naval flare was remanded in police custody.

Police sources have now said that a forensic examination has found traces of DNA belonging to the 16-year-old brother of the remanded suspect on a fragment of a naval flare launcher that was in the attack on the police.

The same sources added that traces of gunpowder were also found on the hands of the younger brother, who, in testimony to police on Wednesday, claimed to have tried to stop his older brother from firing the flare.

Gunpowder traves were also found on the hands of a 26-year-old trap music manager. The 26-year-old man has been of interest to the police investigation from the outset and has already been questioned.

The police, who have forwarded their latest findings to the investigating authorities for evaluation, are also keen to identify the individual who allegedly handed the 18-year-old suspect the flare and instructed him to fire it. [AMNA]