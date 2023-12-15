NEWS

New evidence emerges in flare attack on police officer

New evidence emerges in flare attack on police officer
[InTime News]

New evidence has emerged in the investigation into the flare attack on a 31-year-old police sergeant that occurred last week during a volleyball match between local rivals Olympiakos and Panathinaikos in Athens.

Due to the injuries he received, the police officer had to have his left leg amputated at the thigh.

On Thursday, an 18-year-old man accused of the firing the naval flare was remanded in police custody.

Police sources have now said that a forensic examination has found traces of DNA belonging to the 16-year-old brother of the remanded suspect on a fragment of a naval flare launcher that was in the attack on the police.

The same sources added that traces of gunpowder were also found on the hands of the younger brother, who, in testimony to police on Wednesday, claimed to have tried to stop his older brother from firing the flare.

Gunpowder traves were also found on the hands of a 26-year-old trap music manager. The 26-year-old man has been of interest to the police investigation from the outset and has already been questioned.

The police, who have forwarded their latest findings to the investigating authorities for evaluation, are also keen to identify the individual who allegedly handed the 18-year-old suspect the flare and instructed him to fire it. [AMNA]

Sports Police Volleyball Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Riot police protest by refusing stadium duty after colleague’s injury
NEWS

Riot police protest by refusing stadium duty after colleague’s injury

18-year-old in pretrial detention for flare attack against police officer
NEWS

18-year-old in pretrial detention for flare attack against police officer

Police officer injured in sports riot has leg amputated
NEWS

Police officer injured in sports riot has leg amputated

Officer injured in clash with hooligans remains in critical condition
NEWS

Officer injured in clash with hooligans remains in critical condition

Police federation calls for halt to all sporting leagues due to hooliganism
NEWS

Police federation calls for halt to all sporting leagues due to hooliganism

Three arrests after quarrel among minors
NEWS

Three arrests after quarrel among minors