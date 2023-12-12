NEWS

Police officer injured in sports riot has leg amputated

The 31-year-old police officer who was nearly killed in a sports-related riot last week had to have his left leg amputated at the thigh, the Nikaia General Hospital in Piraeus announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, doctors indicated that the decision to amputate the officer’s limb was made due to prevent complications from an infection after the artery and muscle in his left thigh sustained irreversible damage.

The 31-year-old is still described as being in critical condition and is in a medically induced coma. He was injured by a naval flare lobbed at his riot unit during violent clashes that erupted at a volleyball game between the Panathinaikos and Olympiakos clubs outside the Melina Mercouri sports arena in the Rentis area of Piraeus on December 7.

On that night, a total of 424 individuals were detained, including an 18-year-old man who reportedly confessed on Sunday to being responsible for hitting the police officer with the naval flare.

