Three arrests after quarrel among minors

Three arrests were made at the 15th Gymnasium of Athens in Kypseli following a clash among minors.

According to the police, three minors from Egypt, aged 15, 16, and 17, entered the school premises and verbally assaulted a 12-year-old female student. Subsequently, five students from the school rushed to assist their fellow student, leading to a confrontation with the three Egyptians. In the scuffle, a 13-year-old student suffered minor injuries from a blow with a stick.

Police officers arrived at the scene after being notified by the school principal. They apprehended the three foreigners and took them to the Kypseli Police Station. The 17-year-old and the 15-year-old were arrested for physical harm, while the 15-year-old was additionally charged with offenses against sexual dignity. In contrast, the 16-year-old was released.