Amendment tabled granting work permits for some 30,000 irregular migrants

Greece’s Migration Ministry tabled on Friday an amendment to a Labor Ministry bill which foresees granting a three-year stay and work permit to migrants who have entered Greece irregularly and reside in the country.

The amendment concerns some 30,000 undocumented migrants from non-EU countries who although crossed into Greece by illegal means are still living in Greece and have been employed, albeit irregularly, for a minimum of three years.

The bill, titled Professional Insurance Reform, which is currently being processed by the relevant parliament committee, defines who is eligible for the permit in the proposed amendment:

– People who have a job offer from an employer in Greece under the status of dependent labor or provision of work services

– People who resided in Greece until November 30, 2023 without a residence permit

– People who continue to reside in the country beyond above date

– People who have complete at least three years of continuous residence in Greece

The deadline for submitting an application for this permit has been set to December 31, 2024.

[AMNA]