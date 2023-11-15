EU proposes new measures on skills and talent to help address critical labor shortages

The European Commission presented on Wednesday a series of new initiatives in a Skills and Talent Mobility package to make the EU more attractive to talent from outside the EU and to facilitate mobility within.

The Commission is proposing to establish an EU Talent Pool to facilitate the recruitment of job seekers from non-EU countries in EU-wide shortage occupations. It is an innovative measure, the first EU platform of this type, making international recruitment easier and faster, to help employers access a wider pool of skills and talent.

Participation in the EU Talent Pool will be voluntary for Member States, who will support the management of the platform. It will also provide information on recruitment and migration procedures in the Member States and include strong safeguards to ensure fair recruitment and working conditions.

Vice President of the Commission Margaritis Schinas said in a post on platform X commenting on the proposed measures that this is “A big step for organized mobility.”

EU Talent Pool will create “Orderly and legal pathways as a strong disincentive to irregular migration,” he added.

