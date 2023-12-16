Students clash with police outside meeting of deans

Students and police forces engaged in a tense standoff, which at times spilled over, on Friday outside a hotel in Kavouri on the southern coast of Athens where a meeting of university deans was taking place.

Some 800 students were protesting against the establishment of private universities.

According to the Hellenic Police (ELAS), and as reported by the Athenian-Macedonian News Agency, the students threw stones and other objects at police forces who responded with the use of chemicals.