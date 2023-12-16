NEWS

Complaint lodged against Greece over hydrocarbon extraction

Complaint lodged against Greece over hydrocarbon extraction
[AP]

Three environmental groups have filed a formal complaint with the European Commission against Greece about hydrocarbon extraction. They argue that Greece is licensing exploration and extraction in marine areas off Crete and in the Ionian Sea without first assessing the serious repercussions on the environment and wildlife. They noted further that, as a practice, these activities are incompatible with climate neutrality goals.  

The complaint was submitted on Thursday by the environmental organizations ClientEarth, WWF Hellas and the Greek office of Greenpeace. The organizations point out that, by licensing hydrocarbon exploration and extraction, Greece is systematically violating the directive on the protection of habitats and wildlife and the directive on the assessment of plans and projects in the environment.

According to the complaint, the Greek government, with the support of the Greek Parliament and Council of State, insists on allowing hydrocarbon exploration and exploitation projects at sea without properly assessing their impact. 

Environment Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Objections to wind farm plans in Evia heard at Council of State
NEWS

Objections to wind farm plans in Evia heard at Council of State

Landfills ‘thing of the past,’ says Mitsotakis
NEWS

Landfills ‘thing of the past,’ says Mitsotakis

Proposed RES framework introduces stricter rules
NEWS

Proposed RES framework introduces stricter rules

Skylakakis announces measures to protect electricity consumers, vulnerable households
ECONOMY

Skylakakis announces measures to protect electricity consumers, vulnerable households

Greenpeace Greece urges scrapping of offshore gas drilling project because of impact on whales, dolphins
NEWS

Greenpeace Greece urges scrapping of offshore gas drilling project because of impact on whales, dolphins

Citizens manage to block plan for 160 MW photovoltaic park
NEWS

Citizens manage to block plan for 160 MW photovoltaic park