Georgiadis calls on conservative MPs to rally behind party line on migrant work permits

Labor Minister Adonis Georgiadis has urged New Democracy MPs to align with the conservative party line and support an amendment aimed at granting work permits to approximately 30,000 irregular migrants.

Georgiadis emphasized the importance of party cohesion, stating, “It is inconceivable for a New Democracy MP not to vote in favor of a central government decision. When you choose to be a part of a political party, you are obligated to adhere to the party’s decisions. If you wish to pursue your own political agenda, you should bid farewell and engage in alternative endeavors; that’s how democracies operate. I am confident that all ND MPs will endorse the provision.”

However, Georgiadis acknowledged that former conservative prime minister Antonis Samaras, who has voiced opposition to the plan, is exempt from this commitment. “Mr Samaras, as a former prime minister and past president of New Democracy, possesses a different level of autonomy and latitude compared to any other member of parliament,” he said.

The amendment pertains to around 30,000 undocumented migrants from non-EU countries who, despite entering Greece through illegal means, have been residing and employed in the country irregularly for a minimum of three years.

The proposed bill, titled “Professional Insurance Reform,” outlines the eligibility criteria for the permit in the amendment. This includes individuals with a job offer from a Greek employer under the status of dependent labor or work service provision, those who resided in Greece until November 30, without a residence permit, individuals continuing to reside in the country beyond the aforementioned date, and those who have completed at least three years of continuous residence in Greece.