HALC bemoans F-35 delays

Amid the ongoing delay regarding the sail of F-35 fighter jets to Greece, Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC) Executive Director Endy Zemenides said in a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the progress of Greek-American relations should not be affected by the dysfunctional relationship observed between Washington and Ankara.

The US reportedly wanted to simultaneously announce the sale of the Turkish F-16s and the Greek F-35s to maintain some semblance of balance, if only in terms of communication.

Nevertheless, the continued holdup of Sweden’s NATO accession prevents the request for F-16s from being approved, which is causing a delay in the F-35s as well.